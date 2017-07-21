Police investigating body found in Utah’s Jordan River

Police found a human body in the Jordan River in Taylorsville on Friday.

A group walking on the Jordan River Parkway Trail on the west side of the river spotted the body near 4500 South, Unified police Detective Jared Richarson said, and reported it to law enforcement about 1:10 p.m.

Investigators, medical examiners and a search and rescue crew are on the scene, Richardson said, though the body had not been removed from the water as of about 3:30 p.m.

Officers do not yet know the age, gender or identity of the body, Richardson said, and investigators are trying to determine whether there has been any suspicious activity in the area or whether the person just fell into the river.