Prison death of former Utah doctor and convicted killer Martin MacNeill was a suicide, police officially rule

Officials noted that MacNeill — who was authorized to work in the greenhouse — did this in an area where he could not be seen, and that it did not appear there was a struggle, an indication that MacNeill ended his own.

The two inmates who found MacNeill told investigators that they thought the man had killed himself because he had just lost a court appeal, according to the report. One inmate said MacNeill told him he was "tortured" by suicide-watch protocols the last time he tried to kill himself behind bars, and said if he ever tried again, he would never tell anyone.

MacNeill had attempted suicide at the Utah County jail in November 2013, a month after a jury found him guilty of first-degree felony murder and second-degree felony obstructing justice in his wife's death. He had tried to cut his femoral artery with a disposable razor, and as a result, was on suicide watch until he was sentenced to the prison in September 2014.

MacNeill's death came several weeks after the Utah Court of Appeals ruled that there was enough evidence presented at his high-profile trial to convict him of killing his wife.

On April 11, 2007, Michele MacNeill, 50, was found unconscious in her bathtub at the couple's Pleasant Grove home by her then-6-year-old daughter and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At trial, prosecutors presented a theory that Martin MacNeill gave his wife a fatal cocktail of prescription drugs and then drowned her so he could continue an affair with another woman. The defense countered that MacNeill was at work at the time of his wife's death and argued there was reasonable doubt of his guilt, pointing to circumstantial evidence and an inconclusive autopsy.

MacNeill also was convicted of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse in a separate case of inappropriately touching his adult daughter weeks after Michele MacNeill's death. He lost an appeal in that case, too, after the Utah Court of Appeals rejected his argument that the high-profile murder trial tainted his chance to get a fair trial in Utah County.

The former doctor was not expected to get his first bid at parole until August 2052 — when he would have been 96 years old.

