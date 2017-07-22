From new Rio Grande office, Greg Hughes drums up support for crackdown on crime

The still-tentative plan is inspired by Operation Diversion, in which Salt Lake City and County teamed up last fall to round up area offenders and offer many of them a choice between treatment and jail.

Hughes' proposed sweeps would be on a larger scale — daily, for an indefinite period. Offenders would be taken to an off-site processing area, and, from there, they'd either be booked into newly freed-up jail beds, sent to mental health or addiction treatment, or bused back to Rio Grande having had their bad habits — at the least — interrupted. Some might be sent back to other states on outstanding warrants.

The key, Hughes said, is that these individuals would become known to the system.

No retreat • Hughes opened his "war room," as he calls the old Salt Lake City Police Department resource center at the south end of The Gateway mall, to show involved officials "the unvarnished truth with what's going on there." He's since met with legislators, mayors and law enforcement, and joined regular conference calls during a vacation.

Hughes earlier this month made headlines by calling for the appointment of a state official who would restore safety around the 1,100-bed shelter at 210 S. Rio Grande St., and, for now, he's playing that part himself.

Hughes described himself Friday as "on the shores of Persia": "The Persian army outnumbers me 2-to-1, and I'm burning my own boats because I'm not going back. I am not retreating out of this space."

His attention had already been drawn to Rio Grande by accounts from law enforcement and business leaders when, over the Fourth of July holiday, the attack on a Triple-A baseball player and a fatal auto-pedestrian crash received national attention.

Salt Lake City crime data that showed a 6 percent decrease in year-to-date serious offenses didn't sway him, nor did assurances that newfound jail space has allowed police to enforce previously toothless ordinances against loitering and camping. He can look out that window, he said, and see people in a daze, or making drug exchanges, or fighting.

Next Wednesday, Herbert has invited Hughes, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, and other state, city and county officials to set a path forward for the neighborhood.

"I can't have another meeting where we talk about the issue," Hughes said. "I can't have another meeting where we just tell war stories about how bad it is. I want to bring a plan forward and there are action items in that plan, so that when we leave that meeting, it's not, 'Let's create a committee to stare at it some more or talk about it some more.' "

Paul Edwards, Herbert's deputy chief of staff, said the governor is of the same mind, and expected Hughes would take a lead role.

