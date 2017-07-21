Biskupski’s UTA board nominee says the agency needs ‘a cultural change’

Cragun told The Salt Lake Tribune that he was humbled and honored by the nomination.

"I'm an everyday transit rider and a user and I've been a dedicated advocate over the last four years," Cragun said in a phone interview. "I know the policy and the policy issues that affect public transit."

Cragun gave a preview of his policy views last month when he testified at a legislative task force about some changes he would like to see at UTA.

"The board of UTA needs a cultural change, through and through," he said. Members, he added, need to take more seriously their oversight of how the agency spends hundreds of millions of dollars a year, saying it requires "some grave, sincere introspect for the taxpayers."

At least one member of the board should be a "designated rider," Cragun said, who constantly uses the system, and said some members should have a background in urban planning.

He called for more bus service, especially on the west side of Salt Lake Valley. And he called for UTA to get out of the real estate business, and direct involvement with property it owns for "transit-oriented developments."

A majority of the seven-member Salt Lake City Council would have to approve Cragun before he joins the board. He is scheduled to be interviewed Tuesday and likely voted on that evening.

In April, Biskupski drew criticism from the council after she removed Keith Bartholomew, an associate professor of city and metropolitan planning at the University of Utah, who had served on the UTA board for 13 years.

She then tried to replace him with state Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, but the city council rejected his appointment 6-1.

Cragun already has more support.

"I'm really glad to hear that Mayor Biskupski decided to forward Alex," said City Councilman Derek Kitchen. "I think he'll be huge asset for the city in advocating for some of our needs on the transit master plan."

While Kitchen said he had not spoken to his colleagues on the City Council since the mayor's announcement, he expressed confidence that Cragun will be confirmed.

"We were all quietly pulling for Alex in the beginning," Kitchen said.

Council members Erin Mendenhall and Charlie Luke also said they would support the new nominee.

Luke said that he admired the mayor's previous pick, but voted against Dabakis because he did not have enough transit experience. By contrast, Cragun will bring a wealth of experience, Luke said.