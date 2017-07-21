Biskupski nominates transit activist to represent SLC on UTA Board

Mayor Jackie Biskupski selected a local transit activist to represent Salt Lake City on the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Board of Trustees, the mayor announced in a press release Friday

The mayor's choice is Alex Cragun, the founder of the Utah Transit Riders Union (http://www.utru.org/), a Salt Lake City-based organization that promotes "reliable, accessible, comfortable, efficient, and affordable" transit statewide according to the organization's website.

"As a transit user, Alex brings a unique voice to the UTA Board," Biskupski said in a statement. "Over the years, Alex has not only spoken out when he has seen troubling actions, he has taken a direct role in helping UTA focus on what matters: rider satisfaction."