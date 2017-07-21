Quantcast
Biskupski names UTA Board nominee from Salt Lake City

By William Mathis The Salt Lake Tribune
Mayor Jackie Biskupski selected a local transit activist to represent Salt Lake City on the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Board of Trustees, the mayor announced in a press release Friday

The mayor's choice is Alex Cragun, the founder of the Utah Transit Riders Union (http://www.utru.org/), a Salt Lake City-based organization that promotes "reliable, accessible, comfortable, efficient, and affordable" transit statewide according to the organization's website.

"As a transit user, Alex brings a unique voice to the UTA Board," Biskupski said in a statement. "Over the years, Alex has not only spoken out when he has seen troubling actions, he has taken a direct role in helping UTA focus on what matters: rider satisfaction."

Cragun said in a Facebook post that he was humbled and honored by the nomination.

"I got involved with advocacy around transit because I was seeing first-hand people getting stranded and having to walk hours to get home at certain times," Cragun said in a statement included in the mayor's press release. "I also agree that in order to make the changes riders desperately need, UTA needs to build additional trust with the community to secure funding."

The Salt Lake City Council will have to approve Cragun before he joins the board.

After she forced the resignation of longtime Salt Lake City representative Keith Bartholomew on the UTA board, drawing criticism from city council members, Biskupski named state Sen. Jim Dabakis as her first choice to serve in the voluntary post. He was rejected by the council.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

 

