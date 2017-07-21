Salt Lake County GOP to investigate chief deputy of soon-to-resign Recorder Gary Ott

The resignation puts in motion a process to select an interim recorder in the next several weeks before a permanent replacement is elected in 2018. But County Mayor Ben McAdams said Friday that he would push to eliminate the recorder position altogether and merge it into the surveyor's office in an effort to "save tax dollars and streamline services." Both offices deal with real estate and land issues.

"We hope today's decision by the court enables Mr. Ott and his family to move forward with the privacy they deserve when dealing with sensitive medical and financial matters personal to Mr. Ott," a statement from the Salt Lake County district attorney's office said.

Attorneys for Ott, his family and the county on Thursday had asked Lubeck to ratify the separation agreement, which stipulates that the county will place $35,000 into a trust account to pay for his care.

The amount is equal to 12 weeks' pay for Ott, whose annual compensation, including benefits, is about $190,000, according to the state's transparency website. The agreement also allows Ott, 66, to stay on the county's health insurance plan through Aug. 15.

"The agreement provides for [Ott's] resignation both from his elected position and from his employment relationship with the county, so that [Ott] may retire in the peace and dignity to which he is entitled," the order states.

Ott was in an undisclosed medical facility last week. The filing stated he has a "mental incapacity that is not temporary in nature."

The Ott controversy went public early last year when police found Ott, wandering and incoherent, in Tooele County. In October, he apparently was unable to answer basic questions from the County Council.

Since then, elected leaders have tried to remove Ott from office, but they struggled to find a legal strategy to do so. Utah law does not allow for other leaders to remove an elected official because of mental incapacity.

An audit determined that the recorder's office was fulfilling its duties. Chief Deputy Recorder Julie Dole and Ott's secretary/girlfriend, Karmen Sanone, said that Ott was still calling the shots, although he rarely, if ever, came into the office.

Yet in her bid to replace Ott, sent Friday to select Republicans, Dole stated flatly that she has been in charge.

"Despite the struggles current County Recorder Gary Ott has been experiencing, I have been able to run the recorder's office in an efficient and effective manner." … She described herself as "honest and hardworking and willing to devote myself to service."

On Friday night, the Salt Lake County Republican Party said it is investigating Dole.

"Although, under Utah law, political parties have little influence or recourse upon appointed officials," the news release says, "the executive committee of the Salt Lake County Republican Party has decided to investigate Ms. Dole, who is a current member of said committee."

The county party censured Dole in October, saying she made false statements in a "deliberate attempt" to assure that Ott, a Republican, was fit to do his job.

She is unlikely to garner support from other county leaders if she runs for the office.

Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton tweeted that she will not back Dole. And Councilman Richard Snelgrove told The Salt Lake Tribune that it won't be long before Dole and Sanone are "gone at the recorder's office."