Judge signs resignation settlement deal for Salt Lake Recorder Gary Ott

First Published      Updated 9 minutes ago
A judge on Friday signed an agreement between Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott's family and the county that allows Ott to resign Aug. 1.

The order approving the settlement deal was signed by 3rd District Judge Bruce Lubeck, court records said. The agreement is between the county and Ott's sisters, Kris and Kathy, and his brother, Martin, who were recently approved as court-appointed guardians of Ott. The elected recorder has been dealing with a mental illness for months, preventing him from leading his office, although his top aides have insisted he is in charge and capable of carrying out his duties.

"We hope today's decision by the court enables Mr. Ott and his family to move forward with the privacy they deserve when dealing with sensitive medical and financial matters personal to Mr. Ott.," a statement from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said.

Attorneys for Ott, his family and the county on Thursday had asked Lubeck to ratify the separation agreement, where the county will place $35,000 into a trust account for his ongoing care.

The amount is equal to 12 weeks pay for Ott, whose annual compensation, including benefits, is about $190,000.

Ott was in an undisclosed medical facility last week. The filing stated he has a "mental incapacity that is not temporary in nature."

The Ott controversy first went public early last year when police found Ott wandering and incoherent in Tooele County. In October, he was unable to answer basic questions from the County Council.

Since then, elected leaders have been working on removing Ott from office, but struggled to find a legal strategy to do so. Utah law does not allow for other leaders to remove an elected official for mental incapacity.

