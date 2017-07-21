Judge signs resignation settlement deal for Salt Lake Recorder Gary Ott

A judge on Friday signed an agreement between Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott's family and the county that allows Ott to resign Aug. 1.
The order approving the settlement deal was signed by 3rd District Judge Bruce Lubeck, court records said. The agreement is between the county and Ott's sisters, Kris and Kathy, and his brother, Martin, who were recently approved as court-appointed guardians of Ott. The elected recorder has been dealing with a mental illness for months, preventing him from leading his office, although his top aides have insisted he is in charge and capable of carrying out his duties.