Judge signs deal allowing Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott to ‘retire in the peace and dignity to which he is entitled.’

"We hope today's decision by the court enables Mr. Ott and his family to move forward with the privacy they deserve when dealing with sensitive medical and financial matters personal to Mr. Ott," a statement from the Salt Lake County district attorney's office said.

Attorneys for Ott, his family and the county on Thursday had asked Lubeck to ratify the separation agreement, where the county will place $35,000 into a trust account for his ongoing care.

The amount is equal to 12 weeks pay for Ott, whose annual compensation, including benefits, is about $190,000, according to the state's transparency website. The agreement also allows Ott, 66, to stay on the county's health-insurance plan through Aug. 15.

"[T]he Agreement provides for [Ott's] resignation both from his elected position and from his employment relationship with the County, so that [Ott] may retire in the peace and dignity to which he is entitled," the order states.

Ott was in an undisclosed medical facility last week. The filing stated he has a "mental incapacity that is not temporary in nature."

The Ott controversy first went public early last year when police found Ott wandering and incoherent in Tooele County. In October, he was unable to answer basic questions from the County Council.

Since then, elected leaders have been working on removing Ott from office, but struggled to find a legal strategy to do so. Utah law does not allow for other leaders to remove an elected official for mental incapacity.

An audit determined that the recorder's office was fulfilling its duties and Ott's chief deputy, Julie Dole, and secretary/girlfriend Karmen Sanone, said that Ott was still calling the shots, although he rarely, if ever, came into the office.

Hundreds of pages of emails released by the county this week showed that Dole and Sanone had control of Ott's email account and laptop computer and in at least one case discussed how to make correspondence with the mayor's office appear to be coming from Ott. Critics have accused the pair of hiding the recorder's disability in order to protect their own financial interests, including during Ott's 2014 election campaign on which they both worked. Dole and Sanone have strongly denied the allegation.

Dole, who hired onto the office in March 2014, one week before Ott filed his candidacy for re-election, receives compensation of $190,291, according to the Utah transparency website. Sanone, hired two days after the Nov. 4, 2014, election is paid $70,348 in salary and benefits.

One county document obtained by The Tribune showed Sanone emailing herself a "Gary Ott Trust Outline" in May 2016. Sanone said that email should have been redacted from the records provided to the newspaper because it was "a personal document that Gary had me draw up and take to an attorney."

The settlement agreement negotiated by the county and Ott's siblings waives future claims against the county but specifically excludes Dole and Sanone, as individuals, from that waiver.

A replacement process now begins. The county Republican Party will nominate an interim recorder for appointment by the County Council, a process that must be done in about six weeks, according to the district attorney's office. The recorder position would then be placed on the ballot in the November 2018 election, which is two years before Ott's term was set to expire.

Utah Rep. Adam Gardiner, a Republican from West Jordan, quickly sent out a news release Friday morning saying he wanted the job. Before being elected to the Legislature in 2015, Gardiner served as an aide to U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop and as a policy adviser for the County Council.

He promised to use his experience to "reorganize, streamline and reset" the recorder's office, which is charged with handling real-estate documents. Gardiner said he would update the office's "1980s technology," to include starting to accept credit and debit cards.

