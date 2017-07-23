Utah’s two big parades exclude groups with LGBTQ ties, but only one is taking heat

The difference is public funding.

Days of '47 Inc. spokesman Greg James says his nonprofit doesn't accept government money and for that reason is free to adhere to its standards that bar parade entrants based on reasons that include political speech and advocacy.

Mormons Building Bridges, a group that promotes better relations between the LDS and LGBTQ communities, accepts that distinction.

Now sitting on the sidelines for its fourth Days of '47 Parade, it has had its application to participate in the Freedom Festival denied three times, group spokesman Kendall Wilcox said.

"Mormons Building Bridges fully supports the parade organizers' right to free speech and freedom of association," Wilcox said. "It's the public funds used to support the events that call that into question."

Public money • What about the $10 million in state funding and millions more in state and local tax dollars spent, along with LDS Church donations, to build the new Days of '47 Arena at the Utah State Fairpark?

James said those funds cannot be viewed as support for the parade and its nonprofit sponsor.

"The majority of the arena belongs to the state," James said. "And the rodeo is its own separate organization that runs its own budget and gets their own funding."

The separation of the rodeo into a nonprofit distinct from the parade-sponsoring organization occurred relatively recently — in 2014 — according to IRS tax records. But they remain closely linked.

The Days of '47 Inc., which runs the parade, is the "supported organization" of the Days of '47 Rodeo Salt Lake. The former exercises broad control over the rodeo, approving rodeo dates and activities, according to the tax documents. The two tax-exempt organizations also have a half-dozen board members in common.

Still, those raising the alarm about the Freedom Festival, aren't expressing concern about the Days of '47.

State Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, for one, is sharply critical of the former.

"You don't have a First Amendment right to have the taxpayers pay for your discrimination," said Dabakis, who called the Freedom Festival's decision reprehensible and launched an actionnetwork.org petition that has been signed so far by 12,000 people. "They want it both ways."

Dabakis did not respond to a request for comment on the Days of '47.