Lightning-sparked wildfire on Test and Training Range burns 10,000 acres

A wildfire near Interstate 80 in a rural part of western Utah had charred more than 10,000 acres by Friday morning.

North Tooele County fire crews responded to the brush fire Thursday evening, saying it had sparked a day earlier on the Utah Test and Training Range property due to a lighting storm.

The blaze was not threatening any structures and had "essentially run its course," allowing the Tooele crews to depart early Friday morning, as some Bureau of Land Management crews remained on the scene, a North Tooele Fire District Facebook post said.

Firefighters bulldozed a150-foot-wide fire break along the blaze's southern boundary. Firefighters with the BLM, which owns property to the south of the Test and Training Range boundary, had staged to ensure the blaze did not flare up and jump the fire break.