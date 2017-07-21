Utah County couple arrested after police say they gave their daughter drugs on the day she was born

"Wilde and Christenson told investigators they talked to friends about how to mask signs of drug dependence in an infant, and that they discussed this issue with each other," the news release said.

Christenson allegedly admitted that crushed Suboxone that police found in their home in June was the same drugs they had given her daughter while they were at Utah Valley Hospital.

Police initially began investigating the couple in late June, after Wilde fled from Walmart security after being accused of trying to return items that he had just taken from store shelves. As he ran from security, he collided with a sliding door and dropped the car seat carrier with his infant daughter inside, according to the sheriff's office. The car seat rolled several times before Wilde picked up the carrier and the infant and ran out a different door. But Wilde dropped his daughter again, police say, after he ran past a pillar and hit the car seat against the pillar.

Several shoppers tried to stop Wilde, according to the sheriff's office, and Wilde eventually gave the child to a stranger, ran to his car and drove away.

Police say Christenson was also in the store that day with her three other children, and she was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

State officials took custody of the couple's children, and placed all four with the biological father of Christensen's oldest son.

After the couple's arrest in June, police searched their home and allegedly found drug paraphernalia throughout, including next to a baby bassinet and a child's sippy cup. Investigators later learned from the Division of Child and Family Services that the youngest three children tested positive for methamphetamine — and the infant also tested positive for heroin and morphine.

Wilde recently pleaded guilty to child endangerment and marijuana possession charges in connection to the drugs police found in the couple's home in June. He is expected to be sentenced in August. Christenson faces similar charges, but hasn't entered a plea yet.

The couple has not yet been charged with any crimes related to giving their daughter drugs at the hospital.

