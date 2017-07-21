Quantcast
Utah forecast: Hot with a chance of showers and flooding

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

A flash flood warning remained in effect through Friday evening for the southeastern reaches of Utah, including around Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms remained possible through Friday night in the western side of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Salt Lake City area, Friday was expected to reach a high of 93 degrees — but there could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., forecasters said. Saturday was expected to be sunny with a high of 95, with Sunday sunny with a high of 97.

In southern Utah, scattered showers and thunderstorms were likely after noon, with some possibly producing heavy rain. Still, the St. George high could reach 99 degrees.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday calls for at least a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the St. George area, though that won't help with the temperatures, which will still clear 100 degrees both days.

The most populous counties up and down the Wasatch Front were under "orange" air quality through the weekend, an unhealthy-for-sensitive-groups grade, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page.

Twitter: @lramseth

 

