Utah forecast: Hot with a chance of showers and flooding

A flash flood warning remained in effect through Friday evening for the southeastern reaches of Utah, including around Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms remained possible through Friday night in the western side of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Salt Lake City area, Friday was expected to reach a high of 93 degrees — but there could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., forecasters said. Saturday was expected to be sunny with a high of 95, with Sunday sunny with a high of 97.