Man shot in arm, suspect shoots himself following Spanish Fork High altercation

The 18-year-old was talking to the 19-year-old, who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, police said, when the 19-year-old pulled out a .380-caliber handgun. As the 18-year-old tried to grab the gun from the older man he was shot in the upper arm, officials said.

The victim and bystanders fled as the shooter reportedly fired three to five rounds into the air, as well as toward another bystander.

The shooter eventually fled in a car driven by a woman to a Spanish Fork residence, where police said the suspect swapped cars and then drove away with a man.

At 4:23 a.m., Payson police located the suspect vehicle at 900 East 400 North in Payson, officials said. As Payson police and Utah County sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle, the suspect, who was in the passenger seat, shot and killed himself, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was treated for the gunshot wound and released Friday morning, officials said.

Police said they were not releasing names involved in the incident as an investigation into the incident continued.

lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @lramseth