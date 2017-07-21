Man shot in arm, suspect shoots himself following Spanish Fork High altercation

A chaotic scene in the Spanish Fork High School parking lot early Friday morning ended with an 18-year-old man being shot in the arm and numerous people fleeing as another teenager fired shots into the air, police said.
The 19-year-old male suspect was located in a car two hours later in Payson. He shot and killed himself as police initiated a traffic stop, according to Spanish Fork police.
Officials said that at 2:22 a.m., Spanish Fork officers responded to the high school parking lot to reports of the shooting. Witnesses told police a group of people were in the lot to watch a fight involving the 18-year-old who was eventually shot in the arm.