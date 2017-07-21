Quantcast
Man shot in arm, suspect shoots himself following Spanish Fork High altercation

A chaotic scene in the Spanish Fork High School parking lot early Friday morning ended with an 18-year-old man being shot in the arm and numerous people fleeing as another teenager fired shots into the air, police said.

The 19-year-old male suspect was located in a car two hours later in Payson. He shot and killed himself as police initiated a traffic stop, according to Spanish Fork police.

Officials said that at 2:22 a.m., Spanish Fork officers responded to the high school parking lot to reports of the shooting. Witnesses told police a group of people were in the lot to watch a fight involving the 18-year-old who was eventually shot in the arm.

The 18-year-old was talking to the 19-year-old, who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, police said, when the 19-year-old pulled out a .380-caliber handgun. As the 18-year-old tried to grab the gun from the older man he was shot in the upper arm, officials said.

The victim and bystanders fled as the shooter reportedly fired three to five rounds into the air, as well as toward another bystander.

The shooter eventually fled in a car driven by a woman to a Spanish Fork residence, where police said the suspect swapped cars and then drove away with a man.

At 4:23 a.m., Payson police located the suspect vehicle at 900 East 400 North in Payson, officials said. As Payson police and Utah County sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle, the suspect, who was in the passenger seat, shot and killed himself, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was treated for the gunshot wound and released Friday morning, officials said.

Police said they were not releasing names involved in the incident as an investigation into the incident continued.

