Rolly: Confederate flag shows up again — this time in Draper

Washington, a Korean who is married to an African-American man, said her family has been warmly received in Draper and "this can be our forever place to live."

But the Confederate flag logo in the parade, she said, left a chill.

She posted a comment about her concerns on the city's website and received a response that the parade is run by a 501(c)(3), not the city. It should be noted, though, that the city helps finance the event.

Washington also was told that the Confederate group was cautioned beforehand not to display the Confederate flag.

I wrote in 2015 about the Sons of Confederate Veterans marching in the Herriman Days Parade and displaying a Confederate flag logo. That entry happened to be sandwiched between a float carrying Miss Bluffdale, a young African-American woman, and Rep. Mia Love, the first black female Republican member of Congress.

That Confederate group's march in the parade occurred in the wake of a racially motivated mass killing of nine black parishioners at a historic black church in South Carolina.

The parade committee later wrote an apology to Herriman residents on the city's website.

Two weeks later, a Magna parade committee refused to allow a display of the Confederate flag — even after the group threatened to sue.

After this year's Draper parade, Washington, sent emails to the city's three mayoral candidates — incumbent Mayor Troy Walker, City Councilwoman Michele Weeks and Troy Martinez — expressing her concerns about the flag.

Only Martinez responded, defending the right of free speech.

You say tomato… • Former Utah Sen. Jake Garn's pet peeve was the way folks in Washington, D.C., would refer to his constituents as "Utahans."

"It's Utahn," the three-term Republican would rant. "Utahan" would pain his ears — as if someone had scratched a chalkboard with a fingernail.

So Garn and other purists may be perplexed by a recent campaign flyer from 3rd District congressional candidate Chris Herrod that declares on its front page: "A Voice for Utahans. Utah's Own Chris Herrod." Herrod is one of three Republicans vying in next month's GOP primary for the nomination to replace the recently resigned Jason Chaffetz.

There seems to be some discrepancy as to the proper name for those hailing from the Beehive State.

In the 1980s, the federal government's printing office referred to the state's residents as Utahans, although it has since revised the term to Utahns.