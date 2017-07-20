County strikes deal with family for Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott’s resignation

The family of Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott is asking a court to approve his resignation from office, effective Aug. 1.

In a court filing Thursday, attorneys for Ott, his family and the county asked a 3rd District Court judge to approve paying Ott's family $35,000 into a trust account as part of his separation agreement.

Ott is currently in an undisclosed medical facility. His family last week won temporary guardianship, allowing it to make all of Ott's decisions for him. Ott is suffering from a "mental incapacity that is not temporary in nature," the filing said.

The separation amount is equal to 12 weeks of Ott's salary, and would be used exclusively for his care. He would remain on the county's health-care plan through Aug. 15.