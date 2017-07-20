Quantcast
County strikes deal with family for Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott’s resignation

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
The family of Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott is asking a court to approve his resignation from office, effective Aug. 1.

In a court filing Thursday, attorneys for Ott, his family and the county asked a 3rd District Court judge to approve paying Ott's family $35,000 into a trust account as part of his separation agreement.

Ott is currently in an undisclosed medical facility. His family last week won temporary guardianship, allowing it to make all of Ott's decisions for him. Ott is suffering from a "mental incapacity that is not temporary in nature," the filing said.

The separation amount is equal to 12 weeks of Ott's salary, and would be used exclusively for his care. He would remain on the county's health-care plan through Aug. 15.

The resignation agreement comes one day after the county released hundreds of pages of emails that showed Ott's top aides, Jule Dole and Karmen Sanone, were effectively running the recorder's office with little to no guidance from Ott.

The recorder won election to his latest term in 2014 and it runs through 2020.

His resignation, if approved by the court, would trigger a replacement process that would have the County Republican Party nominate a new recorder for appointment by the County Council.

The county's proposal is the latest development in an ongoing saga that first broke into the open early last year when Ott was found wandering and incoherent in Tooele County and unable to answer simple questions from officers. County leaders have for months tried to find a way to remove Ott but could find no legal means to do so.

This report will be updated.

tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @TaylorWAnderson

 

