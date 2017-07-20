Police ID man accused of shooting relative in Orem

A man was in critical condition Thursday after a relative allegedly shot him at an Orem home.

Arthur Freek, 60, was booked into Utah County jail on Thursday evening on charges of attempted murder and domestic violence in the presence of a child, said Orem police Lt. Craig Martinez. The child's relationship to the two men was not disclosed Thursday.

The 53-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, said Martinez.

The shooting took place in the suspect's home, near 500 East and 1800 South, Martinez said, and another relative at the home reported the shooting to emergency dispatch at 1:32 p.m.