Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Man in critical condition after relative allegedly shoots him in Orem

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A man was in critical condition Thursday after a male relative allegedly shot him at an Orem home.

The 53-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, said Orem police Lt. Craig Martinez, and police took a 60-year-old suspect into custody.

The shooting took place in the suspect's home, near 500 East and 1800 South, Martinez said, and another relative at the home reported the shooting to 911 at 1:32 p.m.

Police were interviewing witnesses Thursday afternoon and had not determined a motive for the shooting, Martinez said, but once they find that out, it will likely be kept "under wraps for the most part," pending criminal charges.

There were no other suspects in the case, Martinez said, and police did not believe there was any additional risk to the public.

The identities of the victim and alleged shooter were not being released yet, Martinez said.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()