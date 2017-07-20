Man in critical condition after relative allegedly shoots him in Orem

A man was in critical condition Thursday after a male relative allegedly shot him at an Orem home.

The 53-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, said Orem police Lt. Craig Martinez, and police took a 60-year-old suspect into custody.

The shooting took place in the suspect's home, near 500 East and 1800 South, Martinez said, and another relative at the home reported the shooting to 911 at 1:32 p.m.

Police were interviewing witnesses Thursday afternoon and had not determined a motive for the shooting, Martinez said, but once they find that out, it will likely be kept "under wraps for the most part," pending criminal charges.