Utah man charged with shooting and killing Unified police dog ‘Dingo’

Massey continued to drive a short distance, and eventually ran away from his car. That's when Sgt. Chad Reyes sent out Dingo, according to charges, who quickly closed in on the suspect near a steep, weed-covered drop-off near The Brickyard.

"Sgt. Reyes observed Massey look back at Dingo and then at Sgt. Reyes with a taunting smirk on his face," prosecutors wrote in charging documents. "Dingo leapt up and attached to Massey's left side, which caused them both to tumble off the drop-off and into the weeds."

As Reyes ran towards them, he heard three gunshots and a yelp from the K-9 before two more shots were fired, according to charging documents. By the time Reyes reached the animal, Massey was gone — though other officers later located and arrested him.

Dingo was rushed to a nearby animal hospital, where he died.

Police say they later found a .45-caliber handgun and a black folding knife near where the shooting occurred. When Massey was searched by police, according to charges, officers found methamphetamine and heroin in his pockets. A stolen wallet was also found in the vehicle Massey was driving, charges state.

Massey had been wanted for theft, robbery and aggravated assault, according to police. He has an extensive state felony criminal history, ranging from robbery and aggravated assault to drug violations.

Utah Department of Corrections records show that Massey had been released on probation or parole five times in the past 10 years, only to return for new offenses. He was last released from the Utah State Prison on April 11 of this year.

No court dates were immediately set in the case involving Dingo.

Last Saturday, a few hundred officers and friends attended a memorial service for the canine.

"He was my fishing buddy, my confidant, my constant companion, my ever-loyal partner and my protector," Dingo's handler, Reyes said during the service for the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois.

