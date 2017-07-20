Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Behind The Headlines: Herbert unveils 50-year water plan, Wilson to seek Hatch’s Senate seat and Huntsman Jr. officially nominated as ambassador to Russia

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 19 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

In anticipation of Utah's population growth, Gov. Gary Herbert announces a 50-year water management plan. Salt Lake County Council member Jenny Wilson announces that she will challenge seven-term Sen. Orrin Hatch. And the White House officially nominates Jon Huntsman Jr. as ambassador to Russia.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Emma Penrod, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer George Pyle join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream "Behind the Headlines" online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

 

AT A GLANCE

‘BEHIND THE HEADLINES’ Herbert’s water plan, Wilson’s run for Hatch’s Senate seat and Huntsman Jr.’s nomination

9 a.m. » In anticipation of Utah’s population growth, Gov. Gary Herbert unveils a 50-year water management plan. Salt Lake County Council member Jenny Wilson announces that she will challenge seven-term Sen. Orrin Hatch in the 2018 election. And the White House officially nominates Jon Huntsman Jr. as U.S. ambassador to Russia. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Emma Penrod, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer George Pyle join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. › sltrib.com

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()