UDOT worker in serious condition after Summit County semi crash

A Utah Department of Transportation employee was in serious condition Thursday after a semi-trailer smashed into his truck on the shoulder of Interstate 80 in Summit County, authorities said.

Morgan McCarthey, a UDOT station supervisor, was in serious condition but was expected to survive after the 11 a.m. collision at the Jeremy Ranch exit, department spokesman John Gleason said.

Three UDOT workers had just exited their trucks on the westbound shoulder of the freeway, planning to conduct a bridge inspection, when a semi-trailer driver for an unknown reason veered onto the shoulder and smashed into the last UDOT truck, Gleason said. McCarthey was struck by the rearmost UDOT truck and thrown into another one, he said.