Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Senate Judiciary approves Huber as U.S. attorney for Utah

By connect
First Published      Updated 21 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Washington • The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of John Huber to continue as the U.S. attorney for Utah, a position where he has served since 2015.

Huber had resigned as the state's top federal prosecutor in March — as requested of 46 U.S. attorneys nationwide by Attorney General Jeff Sessions — and has been serving as the acting attorney general in the interim. President Donald Trump nominated Huber back to his post in June.

The Judiciary Committee approved Huber's appointment on a voice vote, sending it to the full Senate for confirmation at a later date.

It's tradition for U.S. attorneys to resign when a new president comes into office and 47 had already done so before Sessions requested the rest leave office. Days later, Sessions made Huber the acting U.S. attorney for Utah.

tburr@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()