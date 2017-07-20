Senate Judiciary approves Huber as U.S. attorney for Utah

Washington • The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of John Huber to continue as the U.S. attorney for Utah, a position where he has served since 2015.

Huber had resigned as the state's top federal prosecutor in March — as requested of 46 U.S. attorneys nationwide by Attorney General Jeff Sessions — and has been serving as the acting attorney general in the interim. President Donald Trump nominated Huber back to his post in June.

The Judiciary Committee approved Huber's appointment on a voice vote, sending it to the full Senate for confirmation at a later date.