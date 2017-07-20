Quantcast
Police unsure what led to teenage girl being shot through door in Garfield County

By connect
First Published      Updated 53 minutes ago
Investigators are unsure what led a boy to allegedly shoot his sister through a door Sunday evening at their home in the small southern Utah town of Henrieville.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the back and is "doing as OK as can be expected," Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins said Wednesday.

She was taken by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital. Perkins said his deputies were able to discuss the incident with the girl Tuesday.

"I'm not sure what motivated this kid to shoot at his sister," Perkins said, adding the shooting did not appear to be an accident.

The boy, believed to be 13 or 14, was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center after the shots were fired through an exterior door at the house. An investigation into the "bizarre" incident remains active, Perkins said.

