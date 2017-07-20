Police unsure what led to teenage girl being shot through door in Garfield County

Investigators are unsure what led a boy to allegedly shoot his sister through a door Sunday evening at their home in the small southern Utah town of Henrieville.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the back and is "doing as OK as can be expected," Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins said Wednesday.

She was taken by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital. Perkins said his deputies were able to discuss the incident with the girl Tuesday.

"I'm not sure what motivated this kid to shoot at his sister," Perkins said, adding the shooting did not appear to be an accident.