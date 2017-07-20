Quantcast
FBI reviewing case involving Ephraim police department, where officers had accused the chief of misconduct

By connect
An FBI spokeswoman confirmed Thursday that the agency is "reviewing" an unspecified case that involves the Ephraim Police Department, where three patrol officers accused Police Chief Ron Rasmussen of misconduct and a subsequent sheriff's department investigation revealed discrepancies in record keeping and policy protocols.

Details about the FBI's review ­— including whether it gives any consideration to a recent investigation of the department by the Utah County Sheriff's Office, or when the bureau might make a decision on whether or not to conduct a full investigation — were unavailable Thursday, according to FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker.

"We are reviewing the matter," Barker wrote in an email. "Other than that, I can't release anything else."

The Utah County Sheriff's Office investigation of the Sanpete County city's police department examined allegations of misconduct by Police Chief Ron Rasmussen. Investigators concluded that Rasmussen had been "far from professional" for neglecting to complete 237 police reports over a 10-year period, but that his negligence was not criminal.

City officials had placed Rasmussen on paid administrative leave during the investigation and reinstated him June 28. Upon his reinstatement, three officers submitted their resignation from the five-member police force, writing that they had "lost all confidence" in the chief.

Since then, the city has worked to fill four officer positions — the three left by the officers and one more that was created in an effort to take some responsibility from Rasmussen so he can focus on administrative duties, said City Manager Brant Hanson.

The city hopes the new officers will be able to help Rasmussen forge a better culture with new policies in the department, Hanson said.

