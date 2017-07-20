FBI reviewing case involving Ephraim police department, where officers had accused the chief of misconduct

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed Thursday that the agency is "reviewing" an unspecified case that involves the Ephraim Police Department, where three patrol officers accused Police Chief Ron Rasmussen of misconduct and a subsequent sheriff's department investigation revealed discrepancies in record keeping and policy protocols.

Details about the FBI's review ­— including whether it gives any consideration to a recent investigation of the department by the Utah County Sheriff's Office, or when the bureau might make a decision on whether or not to conduct a full investigation — were unavailable Thursday, according to FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker.

"We are reviewing the matter," Barker wrote in an email. "Other than that, I can't release anything else."