New lightning-caused fires ignite in Tooele as West Desert fire continues to smolder

Thunderstorms bearing little rain but lots of lightning sparked several new fires in Tooele County's Cedar Mountains, even as crews closed containment lines around other West Desert blazes on Thursday.

The Onaqui Mountain Complex fires had scorched nearly 38,000 acres of brush, grass and high chaparral east of Dugway since first reported on Sunday. Fire Information Officer Shayne Ward said the fires were 75 percent contained, with full containment expected no later than Saturday.

About 280 firefighters, aided by water-bearing helicopters and bulldozers, were busy dousing hot spots and completing lines on Thursday.

Meanwhile, more lightning Wednesday night ignited the Cedar Mountain Fire, which had blackened 13,788 acres about 23 miles west of Grantsville. As of late Thursday morning it was just 5 percent contained with no predictions for when it would be hemmed in.