Feds announce takedown of ‘dark net’ site where Utah teen bought ‘pink’ drug that killed two 13-year-old boys

By connect
First Published      Updated 18 minutes ago
Federal officials announced Thursday the takedown of the dark web market AlphaBay — a site where they say a Park City boy bought the synthetic opioid known as "pink," which killed two young 13-year-old boys last year.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the "largest dark net marketplace takedown in history" at a Thursday news conference, adding that the AlphaBay site was where a then-15-year-old Utah boy bought the synthetic drug that led to the deaths of Park City teens Grant Seaver and Ryan Ainsworth.

The AlphaBay site operated for more than two years, and was used to sell illegal drugs, stolen and fraudulent identification documents, computer hacking tools, firearms and toxic chemicals worldwide, according to the Department of Justice. As part of the takedown, federal officials arrested 25-year-old Canadian citizen Alexandre Cazes, who was living in Thailand, and charged him in a California federal court with racketeering, drug distribution, identity theft, money laundering and other charges.

"This is likely one of the most important criminal cases of the year," Sessions said, according to a copy of his written remarks. "Make no mistake, the forces of law and justice face a new challenge from the criminals and transnational criminal organizations who think they can commit their crimes with impunity by 'going dark.'

"This case, pursued by dedicated agents and prosecutors, says you are not safe. You cannot hide. We will find you, dismantle your organization and network. And we will prosecute you."

Federal authorities said that at the time of the site's takedown, there were more than 250,000 listings for illegals drugs or toxic chemicals.

It was on this site, according to Sessions, that Seaver's and Ainsworth's classmate bought the drug, which also is known as "pinkie" and "U-47700."

After the two boys' deaths, the now-16-year-old boy who ordered the drug was charged in juvenile court with drug distribution and reckless endangerment. He resolved the case by admitting to the reckless-endangerment charge and was ordered to probation by a judge, which included completing a residential drug treatment program.

The boy said at a March court hearing that he did not directly give the drug to Seaver or Ainsworth, but was the one who ordered it online. He told a judge he "feel[s] awful about what happened."

The two boys died last September from "acute drug intoxication" from pink, according to police.

Officials say Pink is eight times more potent than heroin and part of a group of deadly synthetic opioids that includes ifentanyl, carfentanil and others.

The Drug Enforcement Administration late last year made pink temporarily illegal, lasting at least two years, to allow time for a more thorough evaluation that will determine if it should be permanently banned. The agency said at the time of its announcement that it had received nearly 50 reports of deaths tied to its use.

jmiller@sltrib.com

 

