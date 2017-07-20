DOJ announces takedown of ‘dark net’ site where Utah teen bought ‘pink’ drug that killed two 13-year-old boys

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday the takedown of the dark web market AlphaBay — a site where they say a Park City boy bought the synthetic opioid known as "pink," which killed two young 13-year-old boys last year.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the "largest dark net marketplace takedown in history" at a Thursday press conference, adding that it was on the AlphaBay site where a then-15-year-old Utah boy bought the synthetic drug that led to the deaths of Park City teens Grant Seaver and Ryan Ainsworth.
The AlphaBay site operated for over two years, and was used to sell illegal drugs, stolen and fraudulent identification documents, computer hacking tools, firearms and toxic chemicals worldwide, according to the DOJ. As part of the takedown, federal officials arrested 25-year-old Canadian citizen Alexandre Cazes, who was living in Thailand, and charged him in a California federal court with racketeering, drug distribution, identity theft, money laundering and other charges.