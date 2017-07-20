Bountiful doctor arrested on child porn-related allegations

A Bountiful obstetrician-gynecologist was arrested and booked into Davis County jail on multiple charges related to child pornography.

Nathan Ward, 55, of Bountiful, was arrested Wednesday night by Davis County sheriff's deputies and jailed on suspicion of seven second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jail Sgt. Laurel Stubbs confirmed Thursday he had been released pending court proceedings after posting $100,000 bail.

The Davis County Attorney's Office was reviewing the case. A probable cause statement defining the specific allegations against Ward was not immediately available, Stubbs said.

Ward's arrest reportedly came as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation, but no details were released Thursday by that agency, either.