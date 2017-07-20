Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Layton firefighters battle two brush fires, one intentionally set; teen arrested

By connect
First Published      Updated 41 minutes ago

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for setting one of two brush fires that erupted within eight minutes of each other in Layton Wednesday afternoon.

Layton City Fire Marshal Doug Bitton said the first fire, blamed on a commercial lawn mower, was reported at 3:09 p.m. in a fenced area outside the eastern gate of Hill Air Force Base. The 2-acre blaze spread onto Layton city property before HAFB and Layton firefighters doused it.

The second fire erupted at 3:17 p.m. at the Andy Adams Reservoir, 1686 E. Gordon Ave. Flames spread quickly in the brush and dry grass as four juvenile males were reported running from the scene.

Layton police located the juveniles, and the 16-year-old admitted starting the fire. He was referred to the Juvenile Justice Courts system and released to the custody of his parents, Bitton said.

Layton, Kaysville and Syracuse firefighters contained the Andy Adams fire to less than an acre, but flames still caused $3,000 in damage to a canoe, water hose and part of a residential lawn.

Damages from the HAFB area fire were still being assessed, but were believed to be minor.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()