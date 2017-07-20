Layton firefighters battle two brush fires, one intentionally set; teen arrested

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for setting one of two brush fires that erupted within eight minutes of each other in Layton Wednesday afternoon.

Layton City Fire Marshal Doug Bitton said the first fire, blamed on a commercial lawn mower, was reported at 3:09 p.m. in a fenced area outside the eastern gate of Hill Air Force Base. The 2-acre blaze spread onto Layton city property before HAFB and Layton firefighters doused it.

The second fire erupted at 3:17 p.m. at the Andy Adams Reservoir, 1686 E. Gordon Ave. Flames spread quickly in the brush and dry grass as four juvenile males were reported running from the scene.