Spanish Fork police investigating auto-ped accident that killed young boy

Spanish Fork police are investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality that took the life of a 3-year-old boy, but initial indications are that it was a tragic accident.

The boy reportedly was riding a scooter about 3 p.m. Wednesday, came around a corner and into the path of a car backing out of a driveway near 1000 East and 1400 South.

The child, whose identity was not immediately released, was in very critical condition when rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The woman driving the car was not injured. She told police she did not see the child until it was too late.