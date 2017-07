A 28-year-old woman died Monday when the ATV she was riding rolled in Delta, authorities said.

Delta resident Lara Anderson was driving the side-by-side ATV when it rolled and ejected her and another woman, according to the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene; the second woman, Caren Anderson, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities say they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

