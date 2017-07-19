Gary Ott emails: ‘I am not sure how to respond so this looks as if it is coming from Gary’s computer’

That same month Dole officially took over Ott's laptop, telling IT employee Jun Li that the computer should now be assigned to Dole and set up for her in-office and remote use.

Two months earlier, Dole had emailed Li telling her that "Gary has chosen not to use his computer, though we keep it available in case he changes his mind."

These and hundreds of other pages of emails and documents, obtained by The Tribune through an open records request, appear to confirm what has long been evident: Ott's role in running the office or providing strategic direction is minimal at best.

Given his aides' access to and control of his account, it's difficult to determine the authenticity of the relatively few emails that have been sent from his account in recent years, though Dole and Sanone say Ott has told them what he wants communicated.

"I've never sent an email from Gary without his absolute understanding and approval," Dole said.

After Sanone wrote Dole her concerns about making an email appear as though it came from Ott, Dole responded: "I meant to respond from you [Sanone], having spoke (sic) to Gary," Dole said. "I think everyone knows that Gary does not email."

Communication chain • The documents show emails sent to Ott automatically show up in Dole's inbox whether or not she is copied in on the correspondence. She then regularly forwards the emails to Sanone and the two discuss the matter at hand, the emails show.

The two appear to handle decisions ranging from major — such as development of a new controversial software program — to the most mundane.

For instance, in May, a staffer for Mayor Ben McAdams asked county elected officials if they were interested in joining him in various parades this summer.

The response, Sanone wrote, would be as follows: "If he decides to do parades he will do a separate entry as he has done in the past."

In one email memo to herself, Dole wrote: "Cancelled (sic) Gary Hair Appointment..."

Ott's health has publicly deteriorated to the point where his family went to court to obtain legal guardianship and physically retrieved him from Sanone's custody with the help of law enforcement in Weber County late last month, following reports of missed bills and multiple interactions where police were called to assist Ott in recent months.

Ott was in an undisclosed medical facility as of last week, yet he remains the elected county recorder, drawing $190,000 in salary and benefits. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill's office is investigating the office, but county leaders have so far been frustrated that there appears to be no legal means to force Ott's resignation.

