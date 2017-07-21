Kirby: My run-ins near the homeless shelter show the anti-social in this social problem

It seemed a relatively fair exchange. What followed was not. He cursed and grabbed at me. I lashed out and pulled away. Final score: I lost a shirt button, broke my belt and skinned my knuckles. He fell and lost the rest of his mind.

Getting up, he shouted threats as I pressed on, holding up my pants. I acknowledge being a bit scared. I'd have a hard time defending myself or running away with my pants hanging off my butt. I honestly don't know how gangbangers do it.

That would have been fine if it were my only run-in near the homeless shelter that day. It wasn't. More was to come. Some of it entirely my fault.

But first I needed a new belt. If my pants fell off at work, some co-workers might be snowflaky enough to file complaints against me.

The belt I found at Macy's on Main Street was a bargain at $20. The walk back to the paper was not. On 200 South, I crossed paths with another scary-looking guy. This one was screaming profanity at a group of women for reasons of which he himself was probably unaware.

I'd like to say that I went to the rescue of the women, but I can't. Honestly, I was still looking just to get even. Also, this guy was far less robust than a sick lizard.

Me • "Hey, leave them alone!"

Him • "[F-word] you, too!"

This constructive dialogue continued for at least a block. Last I saw him, he was still in the middle of the street making obscene gestures at me.

Back at the office, I pulled myself together enough to get some work done. But eventually it was time to go home. I had a decision to make: I could either ride with the homeless on TRAX to the FrontRunner station, or walk there through them. I decided to walk. If a fight starts, there's nowhere to run on TRAX.

It turned out to be the wrong choice. Halfway to FrontRunner, I crossed paths with a few of Mr. iPhone's compatriots. They still remembered me.

"Hey, there's that [word that sounds like 'rascal'] again!"

I didn't say anything. I just eased by. There were 407 of them and only one of me. Something flashed past my head and landed on the sidewalk ahead of me. A pack of smokes.

I snatched it up and scuttled in the direction of a police car half a block ahead, ignoring angry demands for the return of the cigarettes.

OK, I have experience with the homeless, but I couldn't tell you what the answer to the problem is. It's a complicated one and probably expensive.

In just a day I was down 20 bucks for a belt and ahead by only half a pack of cigarettes.

Robert Kirby can be reached at rkirby@sltrib.com or facebook.com/stillnotpatbagley.