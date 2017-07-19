Neighbor’s car backs over, kills 3-year-old boy in Utah County

A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after being hit by a car in Spanish Fork.

A neighbor of the child backed out of a driveway and hit the boy, who was riding a small bike near 1000 East on 1400 South just after 3 p.m., according to Spanish Fork police Lt. Matt Johnson.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, Johnson said. The driver was also taken to the hospital, he said.

"She's very distraught, so she was transported to be evaluated by medical personnel," Johnson said.

