Reform group hopes to create independent commission in wake of allegations of Utah gerrymandering

Could an independent commission solve that?

"It can't hurt," said the group's other co-chairman, Jeff Wright, a former GOP candidate for Congress and national finance director for former Gov. Jon Huntsman's presidential campaign in 2012. "There is no downside. To have a more accountable and transparent process is always positive."

He added, "This is a bipartisan issue because while the last redistricting and gerrymandering here in Utah benefited the party I support, in many other states it goes against the party I support. To avoid mutual assured destruction across the country, we need to have independent commissions."

Currently in Utah, the Legislature redraws political boundaries for Congress, the Legislature and the state school board, subject to a possible veto by the governor. It always proves controversial as politicians seek an edge.

The initiative would change the process so that a commission would draw boundaries, and lawmakers would hold an up-or-down vote on them without amendments. If the Legislature rejected the commission maps and drew its own, it would be required to explain why.

The initiative would also create a list of standards that the commission must follow.

Those standards generally would mandate that new districts follow city and county boundaries as much as possible, keep districts compact, and prohibit use of partisan data or consideration of addresses of incumbents.

"Right now, if you look at the state Legislature's process and approach, there are almost no standards" beyond making districts of equal population, Becker said. "After that, it's a free-for-all."

The commission would have seven members. The governor, House speaker and Senate president and minority leaders of each house would each appoint one member. Two others — without political party affiliation — would be appointed, one each by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders.

When asked if gerrymandering has occurred in Utah, Becker responded, "Without question." He said he saw it as the Utah House Democratic leader after the 2000 Census when Salt Lake City was split into three different congressional districts to dilute its Democratic vote. (In 2011, Salt Lake City was kept intact in a single congressional district, but Democrat-friendly Salt Lake County was sliced into three mostly Republican districts.)

"The goal was to maximize political gain, and protect incumbents," he said. "I was even told the No. 1 target in that redistricting effort was to make it impossible for [former Democratic Rep.] Jim Matheson to stay in Congress."

After the last redrawing, Matheson accused legislators of splitting up his old district four ways and making re-election impossible in the district where he lived — so he chose to run in an adjacent district that included more sections of his old district.

With the unusual move, Matheson barely won re-election — by 768 votes — over challenger Mia Love in 2012. Two years later, he chose not to seek re-election, and Love won the seat.

Becker said gerrymandering also occurs to help state legislators, and gave the example of seeing Summit County split three ways to dilute strength of some Democratic areas there even though the county could form one district itself.

"My neighbors and friends probably vote differently that I vote, but they should be represented," said Wright, a resident of Park City in Summit County.

Last month, a nationwide analysis by The Associated Press said Utah redrew its legislative districts in a way to give the GOP extra help. It said Republicans won an average of 64 percent of the votes in each district, but won 83 percent of all the seats.

The AP analysis concluded that redistricting helped Utah Republicans to win three more seats than they likely would have if districts had been drawn more objectively.

Better Boundaries must gather 113,143 signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot. Becker and Wright said they will use both volunteer and paid signature collectors.

"We're going to do this on the cheap" with donations raised from Utahns, Wright said. "Given the polling numbers we've seen for the support in Utah for this initiative, we do not believe it's going to be that difficult to get the required signatures."

A UtahPolicy.com poll two years ago found that 65 percent of Utahns favor an independent commission to handle redistricting, while 25 percent believed the Legislature should keep the responsibility. .

While the public may like the idea an independent redistricting commission, the Legislature does not. Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, has pushed a bill in the Legislature for years to create an independent advisory group to oversee redistricting in 2021. HB411 failed to receive even a hearing in this year's legislative session

Two other initiatives also are aiming for the ballot next year. Our Schools Now is attempting to raise taxes by $700 million for education, while the Utah Patients Coalition is trying to legalize medical marijuana.