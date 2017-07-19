West Valley charter school for teen moms fails to fend off forced closure

Two charter board members said the additions of Trombetti and new Kairos governing board members — including chairwoman Julie Adamic — could improve the school's finances and academic performance.

But others questioned why the change came only after the school faced forced closure and not during the two years prior that Kairos has been in probationary status.

"The timing of it, for me, is extremely concerning," said Kristin Elinkowski, state charter school board chairwoman. "This team could have been put together on many different occasions prior to now."

Adamic said Kairos will appeal its closure to the Utah Board of Education. But the school's public funding will be cut off in the meantime and the state school board is not obligated to consider Kairos' request.

Kairos opened in the fall of 2014 and has been on probation since March 2015. The school has struggled with low enrollment — roughly 90 students attended last year — translating into depressed budgets further strained by free, on-site daycare services.

Academically, Kairos fails to meet traditional education metrics, with a graduation rate below 10 percent and few students scoring proficiently on standardized tests. Jennifer Lambert, the charter school board's executive director, said Kairos has also not met the terms of its probation.

"The same students performed worse at Kairos Academy than they did at prior enrollments," Lambert said. "While some students found success at Kairos in terms of getting a diploma, the vast majority did not."

Adamic argued it was flawed to compare a student's performance at Kairos to the school they attended before their education was disrupted.

"Those are life-changing events," Adamic said. "Of course they're going to struggle after finding out they're pregnant and then having a child."

Several current and former Kairos students described their positive experiences at the school, in hopes of reversing its closure.

Nichole Rodgers said she was an honor student before getting pregnant at 15 and being kicked off the drill team and urged not to return to campus.

"They didn't want me to be an example to other girls to become pregnant," Rodgers said of school administrators.

Rodgers said she now expects to graduate in January, but relies on Kairos' flexible scheduling and child care.

"I don't have anywhere to put my son," Rodgers said. "Until he's in school, I won't be able to finish my high school education if [Kairos] closes."