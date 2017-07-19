More West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes found in Salt Lake County

Health officials confirmed Wednesday that more mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected in several areas of Salt Lake County.

West Nile was found in mosquitoes sampled in Sandy and Salt Lake City last week, leading county officials to conclude that the potentially fatal virus has at least spread countywide.

"What we are trying to do is get ahead of more cases," county epidemiologist Ilene Risk said.

She and other officials urged residents to take precautions to prevent exposure, including wearing long sleeves, pants and insect repellent in the dusk to dawn hours; and eliminating pools of standing water where transmitting mosquitoes might breed.