More West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes found in Salt Lake County

Health officials confirmed Wednesday that more mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected in several areas of Salt Lake County.

West Nile was found in mosquitoes sampled in Sandy and Salt Lake City last week, leading county officials to conclude that the potentially fatal virus has at least spread countywide.

"What we are trying to do is get ahead of more cases," county epidemiologist Ilene Risk said.

She and other officials urged residents to take precautions to prevent exposure, including wearing long sleeves, pants and insect repellent in the dusk to dawn hours; and eliminating pools of standing water where transmitting mosquitoes might breed.

County mosquito-abatement officials first detected the virus' spread this year in insects trapped in Draper and Naples in Uintah County in late June. More mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile were also detected in Uintah and Box Elder county last week, officials said.

There were 13 cases of West Nile reported in Utah last year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, with one case resulting in death. About 2,000 cases of West Nile were reported nationwide in 2016, the CDC reported.

One in five people who contract West Nile develop symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea and rash, according to the CDC. Most people recover quickly, but about one percent of those infected with the virus develop severe neurological illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis that can result in death.

Midsummer is typically when the health officials see mosquitoes testing positive for the virus, Risk said, with those numbers starting to peak in August.

No animal or human cases of the virus have been detected so far this year.

kgifford@sltrib.com Twitter: @kelgiffo

 

AT A GLANCE

Protect against West Nile virus

» Avoid outdoor activities, such as gardening, at dusk through dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

» If outside at night, cover up by wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks.

» Use mosquito repellents with DEET. Follow product directions for children and for frequency of application.

» Eliminate standing water in tires or similar water-holding containers as these may serve as mosquito breeding sites. Change the water in birdbaths at least weekly.

