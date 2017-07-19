West Wendover approves locale for medical marijuana dispensary, now seeks interested businesses

Councilwoman Jasie Holm cast the lone opposing vote, reportedly over concerns about limiting the dispensary to West Wendover's industrial park. Holm, other members of the City Council and Mayor Daniel Corona did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also under state law, Bartlome said West Wendover is only allowed one dispensary given its resident population of around 5,000.

City staff is now creating application guidelines, deadlines and other details to give to businesses once the ordinance is in place. Bartlome said those guidelines will be subject to City Council approval before mid-August.

In 2013, Nevada lawmakers passed a measure allowing cities to pass zoning and land-use ordinances for marijuana-based businesses. As of mid-March, there were about 55 medical dispensaries in Nevada, which can sell marijuana to those with registration cards from at least 25 states, according to the state's Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

Despite the West Wendover dispensary being only a 90-minute drive away from Utah's main population center, a Utah Medical Association official said it is still against federal law for Utah doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to state residents.

Nothing would prohibit a Utah doctor from referring a patient to another provider who might help with meeting Nevada's requirements, however, the official added.

It would remain illegal to bring prescribed cannabis across the Utah line.

According to current federal law, authorities cannot block states from creating medical marijuana laws, protecting patients, caregivers and businesses from prosecution. That law, however, expires Sept. 30 and would need reauthorization from Congress.

In late June, activists in Utah submitted a ballot initiative to put marijuana legalization to a vote in November 2018. Utah lawmakers, meanwhile, have taken up the issue of legalizing medical marijuana several times.

During its most recent general sessions, the state Legislature decided against legalizing medical marijuana given uncertainty surrounding federal enforcement of marijuana laws under the Trump administration.

Instead, state lawmakers passed measures to fund research in Utah into marijuana's potential benefits.

In 2016, state lawmakers came close to legalizing medical marijuana with two dueling bills, but a compromise proposal failed in the legislative session's final hours when it was discovered that no money had been set aside to implement the program.

A Utah law passed in 2014 allowing Utahns with severe epilepsy to import whole-plant cannabidiol extracts from states with legalized medical marijuana. The Utah Department of Health now issues hemp extract registration cards to qualified patients, with 166 cards approved between July 2014 and Oct. 2016.

As of April, 29 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized medical marijuana in some way, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

kgifford@sltrib.com Twitter: @kelgiffo