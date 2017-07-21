United by fundamentalist Mormon beliefs, one polygamous group helps another by bringing truckloads of food

"Well, this has been exciting," a smiling Owen told about a half-dozen FLDS women, including the one who drove a forklift to unload the truck and trailer.

The women didn't say anything.

"I don't know all your names," Owen finished, "but I can tell you're grateful."

Owen is a member of the Davis County Co-Operative Society — often referred to as the Kingston Group — which has some of the same fundamentalist beliefs as the FLDS.

Since last spring, Co-Op members have provided food, housing and legal services to FLDS members who don't want to cooperate with the land trust that owns their longtime homes in Colorado City and adjacent Hildale, Utah, collectively known as Short Creek.

The aid has created a new relationship between two large polygamous groups, which also are Utah's most infamous. The leaders of both groups frequently play the villains on the reality television show "Escaping Polygamy." When the Utah Legislature earlier this year increased the penalties for bigamy in some circumstances, lawmakers and witnesses referred to the FLDS and the Co-Op as organizations that have committed widespread abuses against women and children.

But it isn't their shared practice of polygamy that has spurred Co-Op members to help the FLDS. The two groups believe in another fundamentalist tenet: the law of consecration.

It's a belief that what you have — from the shirt or dress on your back to the home you live in — really belongs to God.

That's why the FLDS won't work with their old land trust, which Utah seized in 2005. Members believe the state takeover desecrates their consecrations and that former FLDS members who serve as trustees and employees of the trust are apostates.

Co-Op members like Owen sympathize with the FLDS members' stance.

"When someone tries to do what God wants them to do," Owen says, "I respect that."

—

Trying to help • Owen, 46, has been making food deliveries to Short Creek about every two or three weeks since late April. On a Friday night, after working all week as a construction project manager, he picks up two or three of his nine children and a load of donations and heads south.

On this particular trip, the children are 10-year-old Ammon and 8-year-old Kathrynn. The potatoes and wheat were donated by Co-Op farms in Idaho.