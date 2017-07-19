Quantcast
SLCPD: Series of holdups, shooting, involving shotgun-toting suspect investigated

Salt Lake City police are investigating whether two robberies and a shooting that occurred within little more than an hour early Wednesday morning are connected.

SLCPD Detective Robert Ungricht said the use of a shotgun in all three incidents has investigators suspecting there may be a link.

"Our detectives will definitely be looking to see if there is a correlation. There is a similar M.O. [method of operation] in all three incidents, they occurred all within about and an hour of each other, and a shotgun was involved in all of them," Ungricht said.

The spree began at 12:29 a.m. when three men — all masked, gloved and wearing dark clothing — entered a 7-Eleven store at 535 E. 1700 South. Two of then men brandished handguns, while the third toted a shotgun.

The demanded and took cash from the clerk and fled, speeding off in a black car.

About 45 minutes later, a Maverik convenience store clerk heard shotgun blasts shortly before a man ran into the store. Bleeding from pellet wounds to the arm, the man collapsed on the floor.

The clerk, looking outside, was himself struck by a pellet from a second shotgun blast.

Police recovered several spend shotgun shell casings from the scene.

The clerk was treated for a minor wound, the male victim hospitalized in fair condition.

Ungricht said the wounded man was being uncooperative with investigators. They had not ruled out that he may have been connected somehow to the earlier robbery.

At 1:43 a.m., an attempted armed robbery was reported at another Maverik store, 1927 S. 3230 West. Two men — one with a shotgun — entered the business but left when they could not find the clerk, who apparently had hidden in a back room.

The suspected left the store, jumping into a red sedan waiting nearby — but not before threatening a passer-by who saw the armed masked men, again wearing dark clothing, leaving the store.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000, or anonymously text 274637 using the keyword "TIPSLCPD."

