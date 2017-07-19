SLCPD: Series of holdups, shooting, involving shotgun-toting suspect investigated

Salt Lake City police are investigating whether two robberies and a shooting that occurred within little more than an hour early Wednesday morning are connected.

SLCPD Detective Robert Ungricht said the use of a shotgun in all three incidents has investigators suspecting there may be a link.

"Our detectives will definitely be looking to see if there is a correlation. There is a similar M.O. [method of operation] in all three incidents, they occurred all within about and an hour of each other, and a shotgun was involved in all of them," Ungricht said.

The spree began at 12:29 a.m. when three men — all masked, gloved and wearing dark clothing — entered a 7-Eleven store at 535 E. 1700 South. Two of then men brandished handguns, while the third toted a shotgun.