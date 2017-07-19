Man charged with killing two Utah teens over T-shirt pleads guilty

Two other counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal: a count of second-degree felony obstructing justice, for allegedly threatening to kill others if they reported the shootings; and a count of second-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, for having a firearm while being in the United States illegally.

According to charging documents, Cervantes-Angel arrived at Mill Creek II complex, 759 W. Center St. (7720 South) about 10:45 p.m. on July 6 with a man and two women, and the four confronted the Izazaga siblings and a 15-year-old boy.

The four males engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with one another, while the three females engaged in a verbal and physical altercation, charges state.

The dispute "apparently involved a T-shirt, or shirt, money owed, or missing property," Unified Police officials have said.

Cervantes-Angel then assaulted Abril Izazaga, pulling her hair and slamming her against a brick wall, charges state.

When Jose Izazaga pulled a knife and attempted to defend his sister, Cervantes-Angel pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot the two siblings multiple times, charges state.

"Witnesses stated that Abril was hugging Jose as they were shot," charges state.

After the brother and sister fell to the ground, Cervantes-Angel walked over to them and attempted to fire the gun several more times.

"Witnesses observed Cervantes-Angel place the gun directly against Jose Izazaga's head while Jose was on the ground and pull the trigger, but the gun was jammed and did not fire," charges state.

Abril Izazaga died at the scene; her brother was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.

As Cervantes-Angel and the three people who came with him drove from the scene, Cervantes-Angel told them that "if any of them said anything, they would be next," charges state.

Cervantes-Angel, who was dropped off at the side of the road, was later found by police at his cousin's home and arrested. shunt@sltrib.com

