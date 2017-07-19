Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Man charged with killing two Utah teens over T-shirt pleads guilty

By connect
First Published      Updated 49 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (7)

A man charged with murdering two teenagers last year during a dispute over a T-shirt has pleaded guilty.

Mario Cervantes-Angel, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder for the July 6, 2016 shooting deaths of 15-year-old Abril Izazaga and her brother, 16-year-old Jose Izazaga, outside of a Salt Lake County apartment complex.

The charges carried the potential for the death penalty. But as part of a plea agreement, attorneys agreed that Cervantes-Angel, a native of Mexico, will be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 1 before 3rd District Judge William Kendall, who will decide of the two prison terms will run consecutively or concurrently.

Two other counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal: a count of second-degree felony obstructing justice, for allegedly threatening to kill others if they reported the shootings; and a count of second-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, for having a firearm while being in the United States illegally.

According to charging documents, Cervantes-Angel arrived at Mill Creek II complex, 759 W. Center St. (7720 South) about 10:45 p.m. on July 6 with a man and two women, and the four confronted the Izazaga siblings and a 15-year-old boy.

The four males engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with one another, while the three females engaged in a verbal and physical altercation, charges state.

The dispute "apparently involved a T-shirt, or shirt, money owed, or missing property," Unified Police officials have said.

Cervantes-Angel then assaulted Abril Izazaga, pulling her hair and slamming her against a brick wall, charges state.

When Jose Izazaga pulled a knife and attempted to defend his sister, Cervantes-Angel pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot the two siblings multiple times, charges state.

"Witnesses stated that Abril was hugging Jose as they were shot," charges state.

After the brother and sister fell to the ground, Cervantes-Angel walked over to them and attempted to fire the gun several more times.

"Witnesses observed Cervantes-Angel place the gun directly against Jose Izazaga's head while Jose was on the ground and pull the trigger, but the gun was jammed and did not fire," charges state.

Abril Izazaga died at the scene; her brother was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.

As Cervantes-Angel and the three people who came with him drove from the scene, Cervantes-Angel told them that "if any of them said anything, they would be next," charges state.

Cervantes-Angel, who was dropped off at the side of the road, was later found by police at his cousin's home and arrested. shunt@sltrib.com

shunt@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()