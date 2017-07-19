Crews taming West Desert blazes; near full containment on Water Tower Fire

The Onaqui Mountain Complex Fire, a collection of several lightning-sparked blazes, had consumed nearly 32,500 acres of remote, sparsely populated desert and range lands in Utah's West Desert as of Wednesday.

However, its days are numbered, literally, according to Fire Information Officer Shayne Ward.

"Actually, it's looking really good out there," he said. "They're saying 100 percent containment by [Saturday]. It only has a couple days of life left in it; that's pretty typical for desert fires like this one."

The 1,900 residents of the desert hamlet of Terra, about 60 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, had been evacuated for two hours on Monday night, but crews turned away flames and no structures were lost.