Utah forecast: Flash Flood Watch for most of state; ‘Red Flag’ flies for northwest desert

A forecast for a series of thunderstorms and possibly heavy rain showers had two-thirds of Utah under a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday night.

The advisory, which kicked in at 10 a.m., included southern, central and northeastern Utah. The National Weather Service warned of the potential for flooding in slot canyons, on mountain slopes recently denuded by wildfires and along normally dry washes and creek beds in steep terrain.

The risk for mudslides and rock falls along stretches of vulnerable roadways also was elevated as the monsoonal moisture out of the southwest rolled into the region.

All that storm activity did little to affect the state's continuing trend of above-normal daytime high temperatures — except to make conditions more humid. What rain came also failed to alleviate tinder-dry and windy conditions in northwestern Utah that prompted a "Red Flag" warning through 10 p.m. Wednesday.