After months of delay, White House formally nominates Jon Huntsman as U.S. ambassador to Russia

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
U.S. diplomacy » Hearings could open door on new round of congressional criticism of Russia meddling in election.
Washington • The White House on Tuesday formally nominated former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Russia, an announcement that comes months after Trump officials confirmed Huntsman had been offered and accepted the job.

It was unclear was caused the delay in sending the official nomination to the Senate but the ongoing investigations of Russia's meddling in the presidential election and whether Trump associates colluded with Moscow officials could have slowed down the appointment.

The White House announcement, sent at 4:59 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, came 30 minutes after The Washington Post reported that Trump had a second, unannounced hourlong meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit. A White House official pushed back that it was an informal, brief chat at a dinner with heads of state.

The Senate has confirmed Huntsman, a former ambassador to China and Singapore and deputy U.S. trade representative, three times previously without a single objection, though his nomination hearing this time could focus, in part, on questions about Russia's intrusion into the election.

Huntsman was not involved in the Trump campaign and had at one point, suggested Trump step down from the GOP ticket, but the former Utah governor's hearing could open another opportunity for Democrats and administration critics in the Senate to question Russia connections to Trump and his aides.

The White House said in March that Huntsman would take the ambassadorship and a senior administration official said a month later that Huntsman's frequent international travel could be the reason the vetting was dragging on. The official said there were no hiccups expected in Huntsman's appointment.

If confirmed, Huntsman would serve at America's top envoy to Moscow at a time when U.S.-Russian relations are strained not only because of the FBI and congressional probes but heightened diplomatic and military tensions between the two superpowers.

Huntsman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, praised Huntsman's nomination as a "wise choice" by the president. "He possesses the savvy, grace, and tact characteristic of our nation's top diplomats, and I am confident he will continue serving our country well as the next ambassador to Russia," Hatch said in a statement.

Rep. Chris Stewart, the only Utahn on the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted, "Happy that Jon Huntsman"s nomination as US ambassador to Russia is (finally) moving forward. He's a great choice. America needs him!"

The White House's announcement misspelled Huntsman's first name as John.

Editor's Note: Paul Huntsman, brother of former Gov. Jon Huntsman, is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.

 

