Tax hikes: A surprise — not a happy one — could be coming to your mailbox.

By percentage, the largest tax hike is a fortyfold increase — nearly 4,000 percent — in the South Davis Metro Fire Area. It is jumping from what had been a mere $1.24 a year to $50.60 on a $250,000 home.

Among proposed tax increases by dollar amount in some other Wasatch Front areas are: Granite School District, $90.34 on a $250,000 home; Bluffdale, $77; Centerville, $53.21; Davis County, $48.13; Salt Lake City School District, $46.47; West Valley City, $36.58; Salt Lake City, $19.80; and Salt Lake County, $2.61.

Of course, residents in some areas could see multiple increases stacked on top of one another from governments in their areas.

The owner of a $250,000 home in West Valley City, for example, would see increases from Granite School District ($90.34), West Valley City (36.58), Salt Lake County ($2.89), Salt Lake County library (96 cents), the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District ($7.01), and the Central Utah Water Conservancy District ($3.03).

The combined total would be $140.81 — if the taxpayer's home did not increase in value during the year. If it did, the taxes could be even higher once multiplied by the newly adjusted tax rates.

Data from the Utah Tax Commission show that increases are proposed by 25 cities and towns; 16 school districts; nine counties; five fire protection districts; three library districts; two water districts; two districts for citylike services in unincorporated areas; a police protection district; and a mosquito abatement district. A full list is available online at sltrib.com.

The 64 local governments seeking tax increases this year compare to 52 last year and 35 the year before that.

Residents still have a chance to fight most of the proposed increases at Truth in Taxation hearings. The schedules for each are listed on residents' property valuation notices. After such hearings last year, four cities abandoned proposed tax hikes entirely, and three other taxing districts decided to reduce planned increases.

"They are an opportunity for the public and elected officials to have a really great conversation about what is needed," said Billy Hesterman, vice president of the Utah Taxpayers Association.

"The elected officials get the opportunity to put their plan forward to say this is why we need additional funds," he said. "And the public gets the chance to give feedback, to say we agree or to let them know this isn't the right time, that you need to find ways to tighten the belt and stretch the dollar a little further."

Here are among the larger tax increases proposed statewide:

—

Playing catch-up • Sanpete County Commission Chairwoman Claudia Jarrett says the largest-in-the-state increase there — $173.11 on a $250,000 home — comes largely because the county had not raised taxes at all for the past 12 years.

"That significantly depleted any reserves we had," and the county was not keeping up with inflation, she said. "You don't want to have your county go bankrupt, and you want to cover your bills."