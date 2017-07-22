Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Utah man gets up to life in prison after breaking in, attacking his boss while he slept last year

By connect
First Published      Updated 51 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (5)

A Taylorsville man could spent the rest of his life in prison after police said he went on a rampage of Salt Lake County hit-and-runs and then broke into his former boss's house and attacked him while he slept last year.

Third District Judge Katie Bernards-Goodman earlier this month sentenced Philip Deluca, 34, to an indeterminate term of at least five years and up to life in prison for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, court records show. Prosecutors dismissed multiple other felony charges of assault and criminal mischief related to the May 22, 2016, events, as well as a charge of assaulting a prisoner the following month.

Early on May 22, police got reports of three consecutive hit-and-run crashes in White City, an unincorporated area under Sandy City jurisdiction. The truck Deluca was reportedly driving struck other cars, a home and a tree. A homeowner was struck by debris in one of the incidents. Deluca was also accused of driving to Cottonwood Heights and ramming a building that housed radar speed trailers at a Unified Police substation.

The truck was later found abandoned.

But about an hour after the hit-and-runs ended, Deluca showed up at his former boss's home in the Millcreek area, and sneaked in the back door. A woman heard screams and saw her husband being attacked in bed, court records state. She told police her husband had recently fired Deluca.

The man reported awaking to "crushing pain on the right side of his face" — the result, he said, of Deluca striking him with a crutch.

The wife said she tried to pin Deluca down, then grabbed her daughter's hoverboard and struck Deluca in the head with it — but he would not stop attacking her husband. The couple's teenage daughter also joined in the struggle, court records state, and sprayed Deluca in the face with pepper spray.

The family of the man "ended up beating the tar out of" Deluca, a Unified Police lieutenant said at the time.

lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @lramseth

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()