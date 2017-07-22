Utah man gets up to life in prison after breaking in, attacking his boss while he slept last year

Early on May 22, police got reports of three consecutive hit-and-run crashes in White City, an unincorporated area under Sandy City jurisdiction. The truck Deluca was reportedly driving struck other cars, a home and a tree. A homeowner was struck by debris in one of the incidents. Deluca was also accused of driving to Cottonwood Heights and ramming a building that housed radar speed trailers at a Unified Police substation.

The truck was later found abandoned.

But about an hour after the hit-and-runs ended, Deluca showed up at his former boss's home in the Millcreek area, and sneaked in the back door. A woman heard screams and saw her husband being attacked in bed, court records state. She told police her husband had recently fired Deluca.

The man reported awaking to "crushing pain on the right side of his face" — the result, he said, of Deluca striking him with a crutch.

The wife said she tried to pin Deluca down, then grabbed her daughter's hoverboard and struck Deluca in the head with it — but he would not stop attacking her husband. The couple's teenage daughter also joined in the struggle, court records state, and sprayed Deluca in the face with pepper spray.

The family of the man "ended up beating the tar out of" Deluca, a Unified Police lieutenant said at the time.

