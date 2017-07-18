Ted Cruz in Utah? Maybe to support Chris Herrod’s conservative campaign for Chaffetz’s seat.

Because Herrod faces two other GOP contenders, Provo Mayor John Curtis and businessman Tanner Ainge, in the Aug. 15 primary, establishing party loyalty and championing clear policies are key. But as far as who's the most conservative of the conservatives? It's hard to tell, Perry said.

Curtis stresses a track record of right-leaning policies enacted during his eight-year tenure as mayor, including cutting budgets and payroll. But many see him as the more moderate choice given his short stint as a registered Democrat. And because Ainge hasn't served in public office, Perry said, voters are "still finding out where" he stands.

While Herrod's track record in the Utah House is reliably Republican, his national support says a lot more about where he falls on the political spectrum.

"If the lens is endorsements, then the more conservative officials across the country have endorsed Chris," Perry said.

Herrod, a Provo real-estate agent, first nabbed formal backing from Cruz in June after winning the nod from delegates at the state GOP convention in the 3rd Congressional District special election. Herrod had previously headed Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign in Utah, where he was the clear favorite of Republican caucus voters.

Now Cruz is expected to return the favor for Herrod — whom he called "a courageous conservative." "There are plans in the works" for the Texas senator to visit Salt Lake City on July 29 to rally support for Herrod, according to Herrod's campaign . The exact time and location are still being determined. Cruz's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Herrod also picked up an endorsement Tuesday from GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

"As a state representative and leader in his community, Chris has proven that he understands the principles of liberty and has shown that he is willing to fight for them," Paul wrote. "There is no doubt that he has the convictions that will help to move this country in the right direction."

Paul has been vocally opposed in recent months to the House and Senate health-care drafts, suggesting the proposed bills haven't gone far enough in repealing the Affordable Care Act and calling the efforts "Obamacare Lite." Herrod said he agrees with Paul on the issue and values "his expertise as a doctor."

"It's just another example of how our campaign is getting national support," Herrod added. "And if I'm fortunate to go back [to Washington], I'll be able to have contacts to work with so I can be effective."

In 2012, Herrod launched — and lost — a bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch. It's possible, though, that campaign gave him some national exposure. Of the Republican candidates in the special election race, Herrod has collected the most contributions from political action committees (though he raised the least overall). He received $5,000 each from the Senate Conservatives Fund and the House Freedom Fund.

Some of that money was funneled toward a TV ad that launched this week. Herrod said he spent "tens of thousands of dollars" on a commercial that touts his support for cutting taxing, reducing the size of the federal government, repealing Obamacare and building President Donald Trump's proposed wall between the United States and Mexico.

The ad will run on Fox News Channel "and other places like that," Herrod said.

"Politicians are like chameleons — always changing colors. Here in Utah, we know actions speak louder than words," Herrod says at the opening of the 30-second video.

Curtis, who also released his first ad this week, starts with a similar phrase: "Unlike in Washington, D.C., in Utah, actions speak louder than words."