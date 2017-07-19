South Jordan mayoral candidate brings back proposal for city-owned bus line

Remi Barron, a spokesman for UTA, said the organization is actively working on improving transportation issues in South Jordan.

"That's really not the case," Barron said in response to Cunningham's assertion that UTA is not responding to the city's needs. "It was only maybe two or three weeks ago that our CEO, [Sandy] Mayor [Tom] Dolan and the mayor of South Jordan [David Alvord] sat down together and were talking about improving transportation."

Barron also said his agency has long-term plans for an express bus that would pick up passengers in Sandy and South Jordan in an effort to connect more people in the area to TRAX, though he said the proposal has not yet been funded.

But Cunningham wants to see change happen more quickly as South Jordan continues to grow.

"The east side [of Salt Lake County], as I've been told, has 40 percent of the population and they get 60 percent of the bus routes," he said. "We've got 60 percent of the population and only 40 percent of the bus routes, and that's including all the west side."

City Manager Gary Whatcott said the city's 2010 exploration into creating its own bus system estimated that such a project would require a capital investment of $1.6 million and an estimated $871,000 annual operations cost, though he said there are likely opportunities for grants.

With three candidates vying for the seat left open by Alvord, Whatcott said it's possible that a city-owned bus line or a different proposal to address transportation issues in the city could move forward under new leadership.

"It depends on the mood of the council," he said. "I think there's need. Whether it's partnering with UTA in some other form or whether we did something on our own, the need is there. I think even the study clearly suggests even in the future that the need is going to be there. It's just whether or not that's the most important priority to spend your money on."

However, Whatcott said creating a city bus line would be more complex than Cunningham might realize and noted that the 2010 study is old and would need to be updated.

Cunningham, who previously served in the state Legislature, said he has the experience necessary to implement a proposal that would be unique across the Wasatch Front.

"The greatest asset I have is understanding the legislative process," he said. "Sitting on those committees — especially transportation, economic development and political subdivisions — the last four years [is] invaluable for a future mayor to understand how that works and the relationships it takes to be able to help build those things," he said.

Mayoral candidate Mark Woolley, a member of the South Jordan Planning Commission, said improving transportation would be one of his major initiatives, if elected. However, he said the effort needs to start with increased collaboration and dialogue with UTA rather than with the city striking out on its own.

"We need to rely on working together with the communities around us and working with the people who have the state mandates, such as UTA and the Utah Department of Transportation," he said. "There's been a lot of people who have talked about a local bus system, and while that's still an open discussion, that's not going to help us as much as doing some of these other initiatives."

Dawn Ramsey, the third candidate for South Jordan mayor, could not be reached for comment Tuesday to discuss her vision for transportation in the city.

