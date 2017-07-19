Sex assault victims in Salt Lake County can now get information about the status of their rape kit

However, De Vries said that while the grant is limited to Salt Lake County, she will help anyone who calls the phone number get connected with the right resources.

"We encourage and want victims, survivors to contact that information line and receive information updates or the current state of their sexual assault kit," De Vries said during a news conference held at the states' crime lab.

Salt Lake County was one of 20 locations picked for the federal SAKI grant in 2015. State officials say they have applied for their own federal grant to offer victim resources statewide.

The hot line and victim resources are just the latest in an ongoing effort to improve how officials respond to reports of sexual assault. In 2014, a state working group identified 2,690 sexual assault kits that had not been submitted to the crime lab for testing. More than 1,500 came from Salt Lake County.

The Department of Public Safety says state and federal money has been spent to test all of these kits — and about half have been tested thus far.

Additionally, state lawmakers earlier this year passed a law mandating that all current sexual assault kits be sent to the crime lab for testing. That law goes into effect July 2018.

Utah Crime Lab Director Jay Henry hopes to have an online tracking system in place for victims before mandatory testing becomes law. This would allow victims to receive information about the status of their sexual assault kit in a "convenient" way, he said.

"That will allow the victim to be able to track their kit from collection all the way up to prosecution," Henry said. "It's a frustration that victims have had. [They ask], 'Where's my kit? What's the progress on my kit?'"

Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill said that as more of the backlogged kits are tested, his office has looked at 71 potential cases but so far filed charges against just seven alleged perpetrators.

He explained that prosecutors can be limited in filing charges for a variety of reasons, such as if the victim no longer wants to participate or if the case has passed the statute of limitations.

"The science is here," he said. "The resources are here. And it's a manifest injustice that we are not processing these cases through."

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires expects the efforts will help make it easier for victims to come forward.

"We need more of them to report their crimes," he said. "We need them to come forward, to feel supported enough by those of us who are serving in law enforcement, that they can make it so those predatory criminals who are out there amongst us are identified and put into the criminal justice system so we can prevent them from victimizing others."

