Former polygamous church leader Lyle Jeffs to be tried in September for alleged food stamp fraud, absconding

A 10-day trial has been set in September for Lyle Jeffs, a former bishop of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who was captured last month after absconding from pre-trial release in a federal food stamp fraud case.

Jeffs, 57, was indicted in February 2016, along with 10 other FLDS members with one count each of conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and conspiracy to launder money.

After his arrest on June 14 in South Dakota, Jeffs was indicted with an additional count: failure to appear in court.

Jeffs' trial is set to begin on Sept. 18 before U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart.